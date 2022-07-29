Learn About Biden's Plans to Indict Trump

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Alex Jones
July 28, 2022
Richard Baris of https://peoplespundit.locals.com/ joins guest host Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down the importance of the voters and how Biden plans to eliminate his competition through indictment.
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