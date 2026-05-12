How Marxists Weaponize Your Compassion for Murder: The NYC Subway Tragedy

He’s just a helpless old guy. What a cowardly and idiotic thing to do.” 🏚️🗽

New York City just witnessed the ultimate failure of "suicidal empathy." 76-year-old retired teacher Ross Falzone is dead—not because of a random accident, but because a system obsessed with "restorative justice" and "psychiatric release" chose the feelings of a predator over the safety of a grandfather.

Rhamell Burke had five arrests in 2026 alone. He was in Bellevue for erratic behavior just hours before the killing. But because the current administration views accountability as "oppression," he was handed a hospital bracelet and a ticket back to the subway.

+1

In this video, we’re breaking down how "Weaponized Guilt" is being used to destabilize our cities. When we stop judging by the content of character and start using melanin as a get-out-of-jail-free card, we aren't ending racism—we’re subsidizing murder.

Is New York worth saving? Or have the Marxists already won?

#NYC #RossFalzone #RhamellBurke #Marxism #WeaponizedCompassion #SubwayCrime #LawAndOrder #Justice #CommonSense #NewYorkCity