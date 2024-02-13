Genuine Faith: Tested and Strengthened

The speaker talks about how trials and testing are intrinsic to our faith journey, based on passages from the Bible. He emphasizes that the trials we face are not to prove our faith to God (since God already knows), but to prove the genuineness of that faith to ourselves. The speaker asserts that our tribulations are tools to refine our character, foster our perseverance, and strengthen our faith. By considering the trials of key figures like Jesus, Abraham, and Job, the speaker counsels us to embrace trials as an act of spiritual strengthening. The speaker closes with a heartfelt prayer, thanking God and asking for guidance and blessings for his listeners.
00:00 Introduction and Joyful Devotion
00:49 Understanding Faith and Its Tests
01:46 The Joy Set Before Jesus
03:25 Why God Allows Trials and Suffering
06:22 The Refinement of Faith Through Testing
08:11 Building Character Through Testing
08:26 Perseverance and Success in Trials
09:21 Closing Remarks and Prayer
10:13 Encouragement to Share the Message
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.