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Bill Gates Gone Into Hiding As Vaccine Deaths Skyrocket - Boosters Coming In September 2021-07-13
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261 views • July 14, 2021
Where is Bill? The same as Where is Hunter? One minute Bill Gates was in your face 24/7 it seemed, now he vanished!! . . . Tony Blair seems to be the tagged your're it person, we are seeing more of him recently. The fact that Bill Gates appears to have vanished completely off the rader . . . has me wondering . . . what is he up to now? What might he be cooking up next?
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