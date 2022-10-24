PILOTS ARE SUING THE AUTHORITIES. 300% INCREASE IN POST-VAX INJURIES [JUDGES ARE ON NWO PAYROLL!]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FQmLRBke6ICk/ Are pilots airborne biological bombs? Emergency landings increase from 2 or 3 to more than 124 per month, due to illness or death of the pilot. Is it safe to fly?





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





