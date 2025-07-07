Morning Manna - July 7, 2025 - Proverbs 6:6-7 - Consider the Ant and Be Wise

In today’s Morning Manna, we slow down and look closely at one of God’s most underestimated teachers—the ant. Proverbs 6:6–7 reminds us that wisdom isn’t always found in impressive places; sometimes, it crawls right under our feet. The ant has no guide, overseer, or ruler, yet it models diligence, discipline, and initiative. We’ll unpack what it means to live with the kind of quiet, steady responsibility that honors God—without needing constant supervision to do what’s right. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf