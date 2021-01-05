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Emergency Saturday Broadcast 5/1/21: The Next Phase Of The Great Reset Is Here
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194 views • May 02, 2021
Globalist are now announcing permanent lockdowns and forced inoculations including the military. Professor Francis Boyle breaks down international and national law on how forced inoculations are illegal and how you can stop them.
https://banned.video/watch?id=608dc8a8af877908d6e983a1
https://banned.video/watch?id=608dc8a8af877908d6e983a1
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