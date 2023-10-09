Delta Force Operator Recounts Capture of Saddam Hussein | VIGILANCE ELITE

Shawn Ryan Clips Vigilance Elite Navy Seal | Delta Force Operator Recounts Being Spit on By Saddam Hussein After Capturing Him





Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!! Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite





Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...





#PODCAST #WAR #HISTORY





Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite