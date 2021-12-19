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Politico's 5 pandemic predictions for 2022
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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40 views • December 19, 2021
The secular news source, Politico, ran an article listing 5 predictions related to the COVID pandemic for 2022. This video provides quotes from that article as well as commentary on each of the five. The Omicron variant and death counts are discussed. Furthermore, ten items for Christians to consider during the pandemic are given. Is the 'new normal' going to be dystopian, at least for a time? Did Dr. Fauci make any endorsement of vitamin C and vitamin D? Dr. Thiel goes over these matters in this video.

A written article of related interest is available titled "Politico: 5 pandemic predictions for 2022" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/politico-5-pandemic-predictions-for-2022/
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christiansprophecypandemiccovidomicron
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy