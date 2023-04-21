Create New Account
The Censorship Industrial Complex Threatens Imprisonment to Matt Taibbi #TwitterFiles
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
Michael Shellenberger: WHISTLEBLOWERS needed. Courage is Contagious!

Sitting members of Congress are threatening journalist @mtaibbi with prison, but we are fighting back. We are going to dismantle the Censorship Industrial Complex and bury its parts deep underground. We can't do it alone. Please, join our movement and help us fight back. LFG!

IF YOU KNOW SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. Contact Michael via email: [email protected]


source:

https://twitter.com/shellenberger/status/1649441632654352386?s=20

censorshipconspiracy theoriescongressional hearingmichael shellenbergermatt taibbitwitter filesbig tech tyrants

