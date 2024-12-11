BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sheriff Mack and Celeste: Join Your Local Sheriff Posse to Take Back America
What is happening
What is happening
9675 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
64 views • 5 months ago


Streamed live 12/10/24

Richard Mack Bio

Richard Mack, the former Sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, served in law enforcement for 20 years. He served as a Patrol Officer, Corporal, Sergeant, Undercover Agent, School Resource Officer, Detective, and specialized in crimes against children. In 1988 he was elected to the office of Sheriff in his hometown and served as such for eight years. In 1991 he graduated from the FBI Academy.


During his tenure as Sheriff, he became the first sheriff in American history to sue the federal government, take it all the way to the U S Supreme Court, and win a landmark case against government overreach during Clinton Adm). Mack/Printz v us case has been hailed as the most powerful Tenth Amendment decision in USA history.


Website: https://cspoa.org/


Take action and join your Sheriff's Posse! Take part in the Second American Revolution to return to our Godly Roots of freedom!


Webinar tomorrow December 11, 2024

Keywords
illegalssheriffimmigrantslocalsheriff macktake back americacelesteconstitutiion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy