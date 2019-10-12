© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 CHEAP, EASY MEALS | VEGAN | BOSH!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • October 12, 2019
10 cheap, easy, lazy meals that are budget friendly for everyone! They're cheap as chips, vegan and DELICIOUS!
Today we're bringing you student friendly, cheap, easy meals to make everyday. Each meal comes in well under £10. These cheap meals can be lunch, dinner, breakfast or dessert recipes. These will feed 2-4 hungry people. Feel free to double up on some of the recipes to feed even more! They'll still be pretty inexpensive.
We've kept these cheap meals fun, delicious and hearty. They're simple to make and most take not a lot of time at all!
In this video we share with you are recipes for pizza nachos, peri peri tornado potatoes, PBJ french toast, chocolate croissant tearer sharer, banana bread donuts, jacket burritos, peanut butter cupcakes, apple pie tacos, red pesto pasta, burrito bites and our easy pitta pizzas. All super delicious!
We love each and every one of these meals and they're super cheap so are perfect for this video! It's easy vegan food, simple! Serve them with whatever you fancy on the side.
Today we're bringing you student friendly, cheap, easy meals to make everyday. Each meal comes in well under £10. These cheap meals can be lunch, dinner, breakfast or dessert recipes. These will feed 2-4 hungry people. Feel free to double up on some of the recipes to feed even more! They'll still be pretty inexpensive.
We've kept these cheap meals fun, delicious and hearty. They're simple to make and most take not a lot of time at all!
In this video we share with you are recipes for pizza nachos, peri peri tornado potatoes, PBJ french toast, chocolate croissant tearer sharer, banana bread donuts, jacket burritos, peanut butter cupcakes, apple pie tacos, red pesto pasta, burrito bites and our easy pitta pizzas. All super delicious!
We love each and every one of these meals and they're super cheap so are perfect for this video! It's easy vegan food, simple! Serve them with whatever you fancy on the side.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.