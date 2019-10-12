10 CHEAP, EASY MEALS | VEGAN | BOSH!

10 cheap, easy, lazy meals that are budget friendly for everyone! They're cheap as chips, vegan and DELICIOUS!



Today we're bringing you student friendly, cheap, easy meals to make everyday. Each meal comes in well under £10. These cheap meals can be lunch, dinner, breakfast or dessert recipes. These will feed 2-4 hungry people. Feel free to double up on some of the recipes to feed even more! They'll still be pretty inexpensive.



We've kept these cheap meals fun, delicious and hearty. They're simple to make and most take not a lot of time at all!



In this video we share with you are recipes for pizza nachos, peri peri tornado potatoes, PBJ french toast, chocolate croissant tearer sharer, banana bread donuts, jacket burritos, peanut butter cupcakes, apple pie tacos, red pesto pasta, burrito bites and our easy pitta pizzas. All super delicious!



We love each and every one of these meals and they're super cheap so are perfect for this video! It's easy vegan food, simple! Serve them with whatever you fancy on the side.