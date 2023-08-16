TEXAS JUDGE & KOONS AND FULLER ATTORNEYS Shocking Performance Exposed!

O'Keefe Media Group
August 15, 2023
Witness a Texas state judge and lawyers from Koons and Fuller in devilish attire, singing "I'm a cheat, I'm a swindler" to the tune of 'Creep'. Don't miss their audacious remake of Cardi B's WAP, mocking clients, and the jaw-dropping scene of money thrown at twerking lawyers.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HK2aDDwCckk
