TEXAS JUDGE & KOONS AND FULLER ATTORNEYS Shocking Performance Exposed!
O'Keefe Media Group


August 15, 2023


Witness a Texas state judge and lawyers from Koons and Fuller in devilish attire, singing "I'm a cheat, I'm a swindler" to the tune of 'Creep'. Don't miss their audacious remake of Cardi B's WAP, mocking clients, and the jaw-dropping scene of money thrown at twerking lawyers.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HK2aDDwCckk

