Inside Big Pharma, WTP USA Files New Takeda Employee Lawsuit | Ep. 42

Join Teryn as she interviews two of the plaintiffs from We The Patriots USA's recently filed lawsuit against Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Hear how these employees were interrogated and ultimately fired for holding fast to their religious convictions and refusing the covid shot. Attorney Brian Festa, We The Patriots USA Co-Founder, also joins the discussion to tackle some of the legal issues presented by this case, in Episode 42 of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson.
