Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Inside Big Pharma, WTP USA Files New Takeda Employee Lawsuit | Ep. 42
87 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 11 days ago |

Join Teryn as she interviews two of the plaintiffs from We The Patriots USA's recently filed lawsuit against Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Hear how these employees were interrogated and ultimately fired for holding fast to their religious convictions and refusing the covid shot. Attorney Brian Festa, We The Patriots USA Co-Founder, also joins the discussion to tackle some of the legal issues presented by this case, in Episode 42 of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson.


Give to aid their lawsuit: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/


Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046



CSID: e41a873e6a663bb2



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lawsuitemployeeinside

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket