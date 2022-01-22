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Brass & Iron: The Ballad of Red Flag Dan Episode 18
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30 views • January 22, 2022
n this episode, I explore the strange political career of Dan Crenshaw.
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Music
300 violin Orchestra
https://youtu.be/MOkDwNOXFGY
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Birth of a Hero-Bensound
https://youtu.be/U28b60RD8-
Links
Red Flags Begin
https://youtu.be/P6zlwZ2q9ZA
Dan says Elections not rigged
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/top-republican-lawyer-says-trump-setting-a-fire-with-destructive-election-fraud-claims/ar-AAQ8seu
FEMA Dan
https://youtu.be/gDOKra1srNA
Alex Jones
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61de252113ac6a6afb4532c3
Called Out Red Flag
https://youtu.be/WZbboZaUdPo
Topher-Let’s Go Brandon
https://youtu.be/06bhL_HcDbo
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#DanCrenshaw, #MTG, #RedFlag, #Rhino, #Fema, #2A, #Jesus
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
300 violin Orchestra
https://youtu.be/MOkDwNOXFGY
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Birth of a Hero-Bensound
https://youtu.be/U28b60RD8-
Links
Red Flags Begin
https://youtu.be/P6zlwZ2q9ZA
Dan says Elections not rigged
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/top-republican-lawyer-says-trump-setting-a-fire-with-destructive-election-fraud-claims/ar-AAQ8seu
FEMA Dan
https://youtu.be/gDOKra1srNA
Alex Jones
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61de252113ac6a6afb4532c3
Called Out Red Flag
https://youtu.be/WZbboZaUdPo
Topher-Let’s Go Brandon
https://youtu.be/06bhL_HcDbo
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#DanCrenshaw, #MTG, #RedFlag, #Rhino, #Fema, #2A, #Jesus
Keywords
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