The Russian Aerospace Forces always assist the units of the 25th Army. This time, the steel hawks destroyed the enemy crossing by dropping a couple of FAB-500 bombs.

Adding: from Rybar

Successes North of Sviatohirsk📝

Situation in the Lyman Direction

In the Lyman direction, units of the "West" group continue to successfully advance on several sectors. A pincer movement is forming around Korovyi Yar. Russian Armed Forces assault groups are moving north from both sides of the settlement through forest strips.

➡️Battles continue along the line Oleksandrivka — Sosnove — Sviatohirsk. Russian assault groups are advancing in the forests and operating on the eastern outskirts of Sviatohirsk. However, confident control cannot yet be claimed. Moreover, the enemy often launches counterattacks in the Yarova area.

➡️Battles for Drobysheve from the Stavky side continue. Near this settlement, there is a fairly large "pocket". Assault troops are trying to close it, simultaneously advancing towards the outskirts of Lyman and through support points on the approaches to it.

➡️No reports have been received about changes in the front configuration on the southern flank. Battles continue in the vicinity of Dibrova and for Ozerne, and on the neighboring Slavyansk direction, an offensive is underway from the liberated Siversk.

📌 Drone crews and tactical aviation play a crucial role in ensuring successful advancement by destroying the enemy's pontoon crossings. Regular strikes on logistics routes disrupt the delivery of reinforcements to the front line, which in most cases arrive in pickups and trucks.