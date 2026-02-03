BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russians destroyed the enemy crossing by dropping a couple of FAB-500 bombs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1347 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 23 hours ago

The Russian Aerospace Forces always assist the units of the 25th Army. This time, the steel hawks destroyed the enemy crossing by dropping a couple of FAB-500 bombs.

Adding: from Rybar

Successes North of Sviatohirsk📝

Situation in the Lyman Direction

In the Lyman direction, units of the "West" group continue to successfully advance on several sectors. A pincer movement is forming around Korovyi Yar. Russian Armed Forces assault groups are moving north from both sides of the settlement through forest strips.

➡️Battles continue along the line Oleksandrivka — Sosnove — Sviatohirsk. Russian assault groups are advancing in the forests and operating on the eastern outskirts of Sviatohirsk. However, confident control cannot yet be claimed. Moreover, the enemy often launches counterattacks in the Yarova area.

➡️Battles for Drobysheve from the Stavky side continue. Near this settlement, there is a fairly large "pocket". Assault troops are trying to close it, simultaneously advancing towards the outskirts of Lyman and through support points on the approaches to it.

➡️No reports have been received about changes in the front configuration on the southern flank. Battles continue in the vicinity of Dibrova and for Ozerne, and on the neighboring Slavyansk direction, an offensive is underway from the liberated Siversk.

📌 Drone crews and tactical aviation play a crucial role in ensuring successful advancement by destroying the enemy's pontoon crossings. Regular strikes on logistics routes disrupt the delivery of reinforcements to the front line, which in most cases arrive in pickups and trucks.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Unobtainium and Hopium: How China’s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
THE GREAT MAGA DECEPTION: Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Trump, exposes movement as &#8220;donor-first&#8221; scam

THE GREAT MAGA DECEPTION: Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Trump, exposes movement as “donor-first” scam

Kevin Hughes
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy