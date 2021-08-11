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Schools Are Used For Propaganda Not Education, Get Your Kids Out!!
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50 views • August 11, 2021
From someone who is outside of the schooling system these days, it is not hard to spot what is going on, this has been creeping in for a long time and I have seen some young people out working who have asked me simple questions that they ought to already know the answer to! Our young people coming through the modern schooling system are being successfully dumbed down through their new age agenda!
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