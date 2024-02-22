Create New Account
US Emergency Room Doctor Travels to GAZA on a Medical Mission - these were some of his Experiences
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
140 views
Published Yesterday

“To call it even a humanitarian catastrophe is an understatement. I mean, it’s zero value for human life.” Dr Mohammad Subeh is an emergency room doctor who travelled from California to Gaza for a voluntary medical mission. In his first week there, he has triaged victims of mass casualties almost every day, performed life-saving operations on mostly young patients, all while performing under dire circumstances where critical supplies like medical oxygen, and certain types of medicine are lacking. This is the first episode in a series exclusive to MEE where he discusses his time and experiences as a doctor working in Gaza.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

