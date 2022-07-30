FULL SHOW: China Threatens To Blow Up Nancy Pelosi’s Airplane If She Travels To Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get ready for a whirlwind broadcast with Owen Shroyer returning to host the first hour of The War Room! Owen has been very busy, but he runs right out of the gate on this month's "Veteran Call-In Show". Then Pete Santilli guest hosts the final two hours as he takes calls from veterans across the country that are fed up with the lies from the MSM and are ready to take their country back!