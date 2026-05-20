"If Russia & China stand together, there is not a single force on this planet that will unleash a Third World War"

"Know this, my dear ones. If Russia and China stand together, there is not a single force on this planet that will unleash a Third World War."



Xi Jinping was reminded of that message from Great Patriotic War veteran Yevgeny Alexeyevich Znamensky, alongside whom he watched the Victory Parade on Red Square. Chairman Xi asked that his wishes of good health and long life be passed on to the veteran.

Putin and Xi toured a joint TASS and Xinhua exhibition on the development of Russian-Chinese relations.

Adding:

Joint Declaration of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and International Relations of a New Type (Beijing, May 20, 2026)



📄 FULL DECLARATION



Since the end of the Second World War, changes in the international landscape and in the global balance of power have been accelerating.



On the one hand , the wave of decolonisation and the end of the Cold War led to a significant increase in the number of sovereign states in the world.



The international community has become more diverse and complex. The level of development and international influence of the countries of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean has grown. The number of regional and interregional associations has increased, with their activities covering all areas of international relations – from politics and security to the economy and the humanitarian dimension – and their role in world affairs is steadily growing. Interconnectedness and interdependence in the world have reached an unprecedented level in human history.



☝️ Attempts by a number of states to single-handedly manage world affairs, impose their interests on the entire world and restrict the sovereign development opportunities of other countries in the spirit of the colonial era have failed.



In the 21st century, the system of international relations is undergoing a profound transformation, evolving towards a long-term state of polycentricity and the formation of international relations of a new type.



Most states, taking into account their historical experience, have become deeply aware of the advent of a new era and the need to follow the path towards building a more cohesive international community, as well as mutual respect for fundamental interests, equality, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation – without dividing the world into opposing regions and blocs.



On the other hand , the global situation is becoming more complex. Negative neocolonial trends are on the rise, including the practice of unilateral force-based approaches, hegemonism and bloc confrontation.



The basic universally recognised norms of international law and international relations are being regularly trampled upon; it is becoming more difficult for states to coordinate their actions and settle conflicts within global governance institutions, many of which are losing their effectiveness. The global agenda of peace and development is facing new risks and challenges, and there is a danger of fragmentation of the international community and a return to the “law of the jungle”.



***

🌐 Advocating a harmonious process of shaping an equal and orderly multipolar world and international relations of a new type, including a more just and rational system of global governance, Russia and China undertake and call on the international community to adhere to the following basic principles in their relations with one another:





1. The principle of openness of the world to inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation.

2. The principle of indivisible and equal security.



3. The principle of democratisation of international relations and improvement of the global governance system.



4. The diversity of world civilisations and values.



Russia and China will continue to develop a shared vision for shaping a #MultipolarWorld and more just international relations of a new type.







@DD Geopolitics



