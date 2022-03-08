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"Brace for Rationing" - Food Crisis Escalates - EU farmers furious
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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244 views • March 08, 2022
The food crisis is escalating: more countries are halting exports, but even as the EU converges a food crisis meeting, they refuse to relax restrictions on farmers. Similarly, the US is not waiving biofuel mandates even as grain prices explode. Christian explains that this crisis is needed to advance the agenda, and reiterates the priorities for your victory garden to insulate your family and community from this worldwide food crisis. Start growing today.

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Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
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