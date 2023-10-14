Create New Account
Very Scary&Disturbing How Much Hate Comes From “God’s Chosen People”
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3287 Subscribers
75 views
Published 20 hours ago

MIRRORED from

1.Pro-Israel demonstrators call for genocide in New York City

10.10.2023

2.“These animals can no longer live.”

Ezra Yachin, a 95-year-old Israeli army reservist, is seen inciting “every Jew with a weapon” to kill Palestinians and “erase the memory of them”

3. A remorseless Jewish soldier laughs as he tells about rape and violence. 


"We put Palestinians in cages and killed them. One of us raped a sixteen-year-old girl; some ran after them with flame throwers and burned them."

4. Israel is a Racist, Supremacist State

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JzGzyaUnz0&ab_channel=BreakThroughNews 

13.10.2023

While Israel works hard to play the victim, it’s actually a racist, Jewish supremacist state that’s been trying to ethnically cleanse Palestine for decades


Keywords
israeljewshatescarydisturbing

