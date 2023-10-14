Very Scary&Disturbing How Much Hate Comes From “God’s Chosen People”

MIRRORED from
1.Pro-Israel demonstrators call for genocide in New York City
10.10.2023
2.“These animals can no longer live.”
Ezra Yachin, a 95-year-old Israeli army reservist, is seen inciting “every Jew with a weapon” to kill Palestinians and “erase the memory of them”
3. A remorseless Jewish soldier laughs as he tells about rape and violence.
"We put Palestinians in cages and killed them. One of us raped a sixteen-year-old girl; some ran after them with flame throwers and burned them."
4. Israel is a Racist, Supremacist State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JzGzyaUnz0&ab_channel=BreakThroughNews
13.10.2023
While Israel works hard to play the victim, it’s actually a racist, Jewish supremacist state that’s been trying to ethnically cleanse Palestine for decades
