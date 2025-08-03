BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (S3EAugSpecial1) Overcoming Anxiety: Biblical Truth and Metaphysical Solutions w/ D. Higgins SP/BTS Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 20 hours ago

CTP S3EAugSpecial1 27m 20s before audio editing

CTP S3EAugSpecial1 NOTES ( listen (Wed Aug 6 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript bonus this episode

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

CTP (S3EAugSpecial1) Overcoming Anxiety: Biblical Truth and Metaphysical Solutions w/ Deb Higgins

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

We explore the nature of anxiety disorders and effective treatments combining biblical wisdom with practical metaphysical techniques. Deborah Higgins shares her personal journey from agoraphobia to becoming a mental health professional and author.

• Agoraphobia explained as fear of panic attacks rather than fear of open spaces

• How visualization therapy and progressive relaxation can overcome anxiety disorders

• The physiological mechanisms behind panic attacks and why they feel like heart attacks

• Biblical perspectives on anxiety in what Billy Graham called "the age of anxiety"

• The importance of meditation, proper breathing techniques, and positive affirmations

• When medication is appropriate in anxiety treatment and when alternatives work better

• How humor and laughter contribute to resilience during difficult circumstances

• Deborah's forthcoming book under pen name Elizabeth Connolly and supplemental workbook

Check out Deborah's book "A Cure for Anxiety: Biblical Truths and Metaphysical Practices to Overcome Anxiety, Panic, Social Anxiety and Agoraphobia" by Elizabeth Connolly, with a workbook coming soon under Deborah Higgins.

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy