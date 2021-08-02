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Delta variant used as cover story to hide 'vaccine' deaths
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305 views • August 02, 2021
Delta variant used as cover story to hide 'vaccine' deaths
Vaccination sites are EXTERMINATION sites
Delta variant used as cover story to hide 'vaccine' deaths - By STF News Ron Johnson
sars cov 2 is NOT isolated and proven to exist so any wariant is just a fake - to cover experimental mRNA gene therapy deaths and adverse side effects
source:
STF News Ron Johnson
Vaccination sites are EXTERMINATION sites
Delta variant used as cover story to hide 'vaccine' deaths - By STF News Ron Johnson
sars cov 2 is NOT isolated and proven to exist so any wariant is just a fake - to cover experimental mRNA gene therapy deaths and adverse side effects
source:
STF News Ron Johnson
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