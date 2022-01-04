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As supply chain disruptions and fertilizer shortages disrupt the "mainstream" food supply, Marjory Wildcraft joins the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss how and why YOU must work within your community to stand up a local, de-centralized, regenerative, abundant "alternative" food system. This is not just about growing food (although it does that better than industrial farming!), but is also a key method to thwart the technocrats' planned "Great Food Transformation" intended to render us wholly dependent on their lab-grown meat and insect protein. We discuss how to craft a project plan, how to build support within the community, finding land and setting up the space, and how to leverage volunteers. You CAN do this!
Register here for FREE webinar on growing your own food:
https://iceagefarmer.com/grow
Marjory's 1st interview on IAF: 3-part system to grow half your food in small space:
https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/03/building-food-security-through-community-marjory-wildcraft/
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
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⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
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LINKS:
Register here for FREE webinar on growing your own food:
https://iceagefarmer.com/grow
Marjory's 1st interview on IAF: 3-part system to grow half your food in small space:
https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory
How to grow more vegetables than you ever thought possible (John Jeavons):
https://amzn.to/3FNjxMO