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Building Food Security through Community - Marjory Wildcraft
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212 views • January 04, 2022
Ice Age Farmer


As supply chain disruptions and fertilizer shortages disrupt the "mainstream" food supply, Marjory Wildcraft joins the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss how and why YOU must work within your community to stand up a local, de-centralized, regenerative, abundant "alternative" food system. This is not just about growing food (although it does that better than industrial farming!), but is also a key method to thwart the technocrats' planned "Great Food Transformation" intended to render us wholly dependent on their lab-grown meat and insect protein. We discuss how to craft a project plan, how to build support within the community, finding land and setting up the space, and how to leverage volunteers. You CAN do this!

Register here for FREE webinar on growing your own food:
https://iceagefarmer.com/grow

Marjory's 1st interview on IAF: 3-part system to grow half your food in small space:
https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/03/building-food-security-through-community-marjory-wildcraft/

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support

Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

__

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018


⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS:

Register here for FREE webinar on growing your own food:
https://iceagefarmer.com/grow

Marjory's 1st interview on IAF: 3-part system to grow half your food in small space:
https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory

How to grow more vegetables than you ever thought possible (John Jeavons):
https://amzn.to/3FNjxMO
Keywords
foodgrowice age farmermarjory wildcraftbuilding food securitycommunity garden
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