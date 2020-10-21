The Coronavirus War On Children

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NPR is reporting on several new studies concluding that schools are not nearly as dangerous for either students or teachers regarding coronavirus and also that the death rate from the virus is plunging. This is NPR - the mainstream media. So why does the war on children continue? Also in today's program: "excess deaths" - who are they? A return to lockdown in the US. And more Republican saber rattling toward China.