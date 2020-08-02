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FYCDM new 4.1 version - explanations with examples
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23 views • August 02, 2020
Hi, all. Here's the new 4.1 version of my free program to catch all video/audio files you need from all your lovely platforms like Brighteon, YouTube, Dailymotion, etc..
Currently, the web site which used to host it, is down but when it will be back on track, then you will be able to find my file and to download it. See the video to know how to proceed. Cheers.
EDIT : Planet Source Code is definitely over ! So download the latest version at https://codes-sources.commentcamarche.net/source/103152-free-youtube-channels-download-manager and you'll be able to manage your favorite channels downloads at brighteon and other platforms. It's free, easy to use. I did it for liberty and entertainment. Enjoy !
Currently, the web site which used to host it, is down but when it will be back on track, then you will be able to find my file and to download it. See the video to know how to proceed. Cheers.
EDIT : Planet Source Code is definitely over ! So download the latest version at https://codes-sources.commentcamarche.net/source/103152-free-youtube-channels-download-manager and you'll be able to manage your favorite channels downloads at brighteon and other platforms. It's free, easy to use. I did it for liberty and entertainment. Enjoy !
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FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
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