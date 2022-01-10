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Trump @ Warp-Speed Lost His Presidency: The Prince-Of-The-Air Wins; MT. RUSHMORE HAS A VACANCY!
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30 views • January 10, 2022
Our Mt. Rushmore President Donald J. Trump lost his presidency because the ruler of this earth “The Prince-Of-The-Air” Inspired the Godless Baby-Killing Demon-Rats To Lie, Cheat and Steal It...
Score: Trump 0; Prince-Of-The-Air 1. Trump @ Warp-Speed Lost His Presidency...
Score: Trump 0; Prince-Of-The-Air 1. Trump @ Warp-Speed Lost His Presidency...
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