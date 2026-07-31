5 Questions: Tracking, Data Centers, Digital, Dollars & Comms 07/31/2026

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Today is all about tracking. Tracking you, tracking your finances, your communications and more. Where is all this going? Well, the Bible is clear that it will end up that no man might buy or sell if you don’t have the Mark of the Beast. All these tracking apps, asking for your fingerprint or face scan is leading up to it, and today Pastor Stan is warning us against it all.
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00:00Why Track People
01:20Mark of the Beast Quotes
04:16Data Centers
13:52Comms
18:06Monitoring & Movement