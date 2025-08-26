© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Endued with Power: (Chapter 8e) Discerning of Spirits
Ezekiel 16:3 KJV
[3] and say, Thus saith the Lord GOD unto Jerusalem; Thy birth and thy nativity is of the land of Canaan; thy father was an Amorite, and thy mother an Hittite.
#Israel #Trump #Gaza #Palestine #JesusChrist #Prophecy #Discernment