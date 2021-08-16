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Psychose de masse | Comment on arrive à faire sombrer une population entière dans la folie (VO + transcription en français)
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12 views • August 16, 2021
Trouvée sur Gab, je vous relaye cette vidéo concernant la psychose de masse. Un sujet qui trouve totalement sa place dans notre actualité covidesque. Passionnante et accessible, les auteurs ont fait travail de vulgarisation de très bonne qualité. En VO, elle bénéficie cependant du traducteur automatique de YT ; par ailleurs, pour que l'information soit la plus complète possible, j'ai pris la peine d'en faire une transcription intégrale en français (notez bien que je ne suis pas une traductrice professionnelle – je me suis appuyée essentiellement sur DeepL et un peu sur Google –, donc merci de ne pas m'en vouloir pour les éventuelles petites maladresses que vous rencontrerez).
Transcription de la vidéo en français :
https://textup.fr/573979Z3
Source de la vidéo :
https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M
Original title:
MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILLNESS
=====================================
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Transcription de la vidéo en français :
https://textup.fr/573979Z3
Source de la vidéo :
https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M
Original title:
MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILLNESS
=====================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
Keywords
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