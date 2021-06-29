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UNITED BY TRUTH WITH DAVID ICKE
United by Truth
United by Truth
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https://davidicke.com
David Vaughan Icke is English. A former footballer and sports broadcaster. He has written over 20 books and spoken in over 25 countries. In 1990 he visited a psychic who told him he was on Earth for a purpose and would receive messages from the spirit world. Born: 29 April 1952 (age 69 years), Leicester
Spouse: Pamela Icke (m. 2001–2011), Linda Atherton (m. 1971–2001) Movies: Renegade: The Life Story of David Icke,
The Illuminati, MORE
Children: Gareth Icke, Rebecca Icke, Jaymie Icke, Kerry Icke
Quotes
Infinite love is the only truth. Everything else is illusion.
Today's mighty oak is just yesterday's nut, that held its ground.
The best way of removing negativity is to laugh and be joyous.
Keywords
vaccinemaskscovid19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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