Your King James Bible Is The Sword Of The Lord, Is It In Your Hand Or In Its Sheath?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 8 2023

All through the Bible, God compares His spoken, written, purified and preserved word to a sword used on the battlefield, and its purpose is to obtain the victory for which the Lord intended to have. In Revelation 19, that word coming out of the mouth of King Jesus is called a sharp sword with which He shall smite the nations. In the Old Testament, one of David's mighty men held so tightly to the sword in battling the Philistines that the Bible says his 'hand clave unto the sword'. What is that a picture of? A born again Christian in the end times, on the battlefield against the world, the flesh and the Devil, and sticking that close to their Bible to battle with. So close that it becomes part of you.There is no getting around it, Christian, you and I who are saved are called to be soldiers as Paul points out in 2 Timothy 2:1-4, and we are called to run into the fight with the word of the living God in our hands. We thrill to read about David's mighty men, but if we fail to make the application to us here in the closing moments of the Church Age, then all we've done is reading some interesting history that happened a long time ago. The LORD gave David and his rag-tag remnant soldiers a great victory that day because they clung to the sword and won the battle. That same LORD is standing by to give victory to the 'mighty men' and women of the Church Age to 'whosoever will' come and join His fight. Is that you? On this Sunday Service, come get your sword sharpened and get back in the battle, redeeming the time because these last days are evil. TO THE FIGHT!!!

