Your King James Bible Is The Sword Of The Lord, Is It In Your Hand Or In Its Sheath?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 8 2023

All
through the Bible, God compares His spoken, written, purified and
preserved word to a sword used on the battlefield, and its purpose is to
obtain the victory for which the Lord intended to have. In Revelation 19,
that word coming out of the mouth of King Jesus is called a sharp sword
with which He shall smite the nations. In the Old Testament, one of
David's mighty men held so tightly to the sword in battling the
Philistines that the Bible says his 'hand clave unto the sword'. What is
that a picture of? A born again Christian in the end times, on the
battlefield against the world, the flesh and the Devil, and sticking
that close to their Bible to battle with. So close that it becomes part
of you.There is no getting around it, Christian, you and I who are saved
are called to be soldiers as Paul points out in 2 Timothy 2:1-4,
and we are called to run into the fight with the word of the living God
in our hands. We thrill to read about David's mighty men, but if we
fail to make the application to us here in the closing moments of the
Church Age, then all we've done is reading some interesting history that
happened a long time ago. The LORD gave David and his rag-tag remnant
soldiers a great victory that day because they clung to the sword and
won the battle. That same LORD is standing by to give victory to the
'mighty men' and women of the Church Age to 'whosoever will' come and
join His fight. Is that you? On this Sunday Service, come get your sword
sharpened and get back in the battle, redeeming the time because these
last days are evil. TO THE FIGHT!!!
