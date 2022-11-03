Dr. Mark Sherwood- "The Horrors of Halloween, Childhood Obesity and Rainbow Fentanyl"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Nov 3, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood
Topic: The Horrors of Halloween, Childhood Obesity and Rainbow Fentanyl
WEBSITE: sherwood.tv
Bio:
BIO: Dr. Mark Sherwood
was born in Tulsa and raised in nearby Berryhill. His time was
spent in law enforcement and at the Functional Medical Institute
helping thousands of patients. He and his wife, Michele L. Neil-Sherwood
together form a partnership of principled leadership. Together they have
successfully treated 10,000 covid patients, resulting in zero deaths.
He is a former Oklahoma state and regional bodybuilding champion, ex-professional baseball player and a 24-year retired veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, where he logged a decade of courageous service on the department’s SWAT Team.
After researching the healthiest ingredients, Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood launched their response to the food shortage crisis. This performance product, called Kingdom Fuel, is shelf-stable for 2 years and covers all nutritional requirements of a complete meal.
Dr. Mark is about leadership and not politics. He believes that we must save our states, so that we can save our country from the Marxist strategy to destroy families, silence the church and push for a totalitarian regime.
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
