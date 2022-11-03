Dr. Mark Sherwood- "The Horrors of Halloween, Childhood Obesity and Rainbow Fentanyl"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On

Nov 3, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood

Topic: The Horrors of Halloween, Childhood Obesity and Rainbow Fentanyl

WEBSITE: sherwood.tv







Bio:





BIO: Dr. Mark Sherwood was born in Tulsa and raised in nearby Berryhill. His time was spent in law enforcement and at the Functional Medical Institute helping thousands of patients. He and his wife, Michele L. Neil-Sherwood together form a partnership of principled leadership. Together they have successfully treated 10,000 covid patients, resulting in zero deaths.



He is a former Oklahoma state and regional bodybuilding champion, ex-professional baseball player and a 24-year retired veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, where he logged a decade of courageous service on the department’s SWAT Team.



After researching the healthiest ingredients, Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood launched their response to the food shortage crisis. This performance product, called Kingdom Fuel, is shelf-stable for 2 years and covers all nutritional requirements of a complete meal.



Dr. Mark is about leadership and not politics. He believes that we must save our states, so that we can save our country from the Marxist strategy to destroy families, silence the church and push for a totalitarian regime.





Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse







Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/