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Перспектива или как работи човешкото око - Perspective or How the Human eye works
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11 views • February 18, 2021
Jan 21, 2016
One of the greatest mysteries, and still a secret, in Human Body is the eye and the way we see and perceive the World. This secret is very covertly connected with the Truth about the Flat Earth and with the Ancient Lodges, which have imposed for several centuries the Heliocentric paradigm onto the Civilization Matrix.
Read and buy the Unique Books of STAMAT from the site:
https://stamat.org/
Една от най-големите загадки, и все още тайна, в Човешкото тяло е окото и начина, по който ние виждаме и възприемаме Света. Тази тайна е свързана твърде мистериозно с Истината за Плоската Земя и с Тайните общества, наложили от няколко века насам Хелиоцентричната парадигма в Цивилизационната матрица.
Четете и купете Уникалните Книги на СТАМАТ от сайта:
https://stamat.org/
One of the greatest mysteries, and still a secret, in Human Body is the eye and the way we see and perceive the World. This secret is very covertly connected with the Truth about the Flat Earth and with the Ancient Lodges, which have imposed for several centuries the Heliocentric paradigm onto the Civilization Matrix.
Read and buy the Unique Books of STAMAT from the site:
https://stamat.org/
Една от най-големите загадки, и все още тайна, в Човешкото тяло е окото и начина, по който ние виждаме и възприемаме Света. Тази тайна е свързана твърде мистериозно с Истината за Плоската Земя и с Тайните общества, наложили от няколко века насам Хелиоцентричната парадигма в Цивилизационната матрица.
Четете и купете Уникалните Книги на СТАМАТ от сайта:
https://stamat.org/
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