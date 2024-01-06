Quo Vadis





Jan 5, 2024





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for January 2, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages with a larger audience!





Thank you.





Here is the message of Our Lord to LUZ DE MARIA:





Dear children:





MY BLESSING BE RECEIVED BY ALL AND ALLOW MY HOLY SPIRIT TO MAKE His DWELLING IN YOU.





They have started a new calendar with which the tensions of which they have been alerted increase.





SPIRITUAL GROWTH IS ESSENTIAL FOR YOU TO OVERCOME STRONG TRIALS THAT ARE BEFORE YOU.





My Blessed Mother has shown you the way to move forward and strive to strengthen your faith.





Inconstancy is the enemy of the soul. . .





Living spirituality in your own way is not My Will. . .





Being irascible creatures leads you to live far from spiritual growth. . .





Being creatures of imposition leads to decay. . .





Dearly beloved children of My Heart:





IT IS NECESSARY FOR YOU TO GROW, TO KNOW WHAT IS MOVING AROUND YOU AND TO BE AWARE OF THE NEED TO STAY FIRM AND FAITHFUL TO MY HOUSE.





The tentacles of evil branch out and penetrate all the areas where My children move to lead them to fall in one way or another.





The need for you to lose eternal life is the goal and need of the Antichrist.





Without being announced before you, the Antichrist walks through certain countries in Europe and America carrying his ideals so that human creatures continue to spread evil.





Little children, the winds of war travel across the Earth; small countries are reinforced to invade others and thus, they will keep the war growing.





Pray My children, pray, the Balkans are going to war.





Pray My children, pray, Russia and Ukraine involve other countries in the war.





Pray children, pray, Venezuela attacks Guyana, pray.





Pray children, pray, Israel will experience loneliness.





Pray children, pray, France enters the war.





Pray little children, pray, Spain does not resist and war comes to this nation.





Pray My children, pray, North Korea attacks unexpectedly and Taiwan suffers, other countries provide support to Taiwan.





Pray My children, pray, North Korea attacks the United States and the war expands.





Pray My children, for those times My Legions under the charge of Saint Michael the Archangel will find themselves rescuing souls.





With sadness I announce to you the scarcity of food and the suffering of all humanity.





The economy will falter, the United States will not respond, countries will return to their money and then to precious metals.





Little children, you need the necessary information to take prompt measures; It is not a game that they face little by little, it is a reality that they do not want to look at and when in doubt the Devil takes them as trophies.





These are not easy moments into which they head, they are moments of great pain in the face of such great affronts of My Church.





My Heart is bleeding, I am not respected and My Churches are taken by Freemasonry, which does not wait to cause the division of My Church until it is split in two.





Beloved children, do not expose yourself to the sun, it causes great damage to the Earth.





The darkness is approaching, it is advancing little by little on the Earth and how many of My children will perish for having mocked My Announcements.





The sun with its energy causes the Earth to shake in one place and another with great force.





ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, CHILDREN, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!





THIS IS THE TIME TO STOP, TO LEAVE EVERYTHING AND STOP TO LOOK INSIDE YOURSELF.





Conversion will not be achieved through prayer alone, but rather through eradicating from you everything that keeps you from being recognized as My children.





Change must hurt and therefore to those who are not prevented by health, offer fasts, not only from food, but from their lack of love for their neighbor, fasting from pride, fasting from imposition, fasting from believing they know everything, fasting from foolishness.





They must go to the confessional, totally repent and make a firm, firm resolution to amend and receive Me in the Sacrament of the Eucharist, with their hearts free of all evil and at peace with their brothers.





The Works of Mercy are very important in the process of conversion and praying with the heart hand in hand with My Mother and Teacher of My children.





I INVITE YOU TO PRAY REQUESTING THAT MY BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE, FROM NOW, SEND YOU BLESSINGS THAT ARE NECESSARY FOR YOU.





My beloved children, I invite you to change, without the necessary change in each of My children it will be difficult, very difficult, for you not to succumb to the temptations and offers of the Antichrist.





Pray and be creatures of good.





I bless you with My Love.





Your Jesus.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKHwxlxllao