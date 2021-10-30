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RFK JR. DISCUSSES SCOUNDREL FAUCI'S SADISTIC RESEARCH
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243 views • October 30, 2021
John-Henry speaks with none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his brand new book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.' Kennedy says the intel communities have been planning a “coup d'état” against democracy under the pretext of a pandemic for a long time.
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