Vanessa Beeley on Fault Lines - Iran, Ukrainian passsenger jet, Iraq

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While events evolved since this interview and Iran took responsibility for the tragic downing of a passenger jet taking off from Tehran airport - I believe points made in this interview are still relevant.
This article makes a very compelling argument for the reasons behind the downing of the plane
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone...