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WHICH FRAUD STARTED THIS MESS?
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27 views • March 12, 2020
The End Game: Documentary producer Aaron Russo gives us his heart-felt ideas about America's challenges and addresses which fraud started this mess. "Power corrupts but absolute power is kind of cool" ;-) Don't expect the owners of mainstream media to spread these kind of facts. "AMERICA: FREEDOM TO FASCISM" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNNeVu8wUak) by Aaron Russo hints at how an endeavor such as Global Geoengineering can take root.
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