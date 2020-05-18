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Not Medical Advice 005 - Thoughts About Health and “Pandemic” Issues
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5 views • May 18, 2020
In this video I give my uncensored thoughts on what’s possibly going on. I’ve had several podcast appearances over the last few weeks, where I got to share more of my opinions on what might be happening, what are some good options to consider, and how this personally affects me and my professional life.
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