King of kings broadcasts - part 7 of 10

Part 7 "Victory Over the Beast" can be a reality for anyone whose heart has a strong enough faith as a mustard seed to want to conquer this evil death machine for those that we love, but we have to treat the situation as a top priority in our lives and walk the talk at least in a progress that is blamelessly commendable to such an end. And yes, we are saved by grace through faith, but faith without works is dead, agreed?

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His righteousness, adapting it as their own.