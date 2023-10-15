EZEKIEL 38 PROPHECY UNFOLDING NOW? WARNING OF A GREAT QUAKE IN ISRAEL*HOW BIBLE PROPHECY WORKS*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US! Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link! https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ Thank you so much for your support! https://www.rt.com/news/584951-iran-warns-israel-of-earthquake/ https://twitter.com/Sprinter99800/status/1713521186922004704 https://twitter.com/UN/status/1713496603800051958 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel 38&version=KJV https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ezekiel 38&version=NIV https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ezekiel 38&version=OJB https://judaism.stackexchange.com/questions/50648/so-who-is-this-angel-of-the-lord-that-call-himself-the-god-of-bethel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leningrad_Codex https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Earthquakes https://i.pinimg.com/originals/e6/a3/7e/e6a37e6d6770de38e598bcf1db942d2c.jpg https://human.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/History/World_History/Book%3A_World_History_-_Cultures_States_and_Societies_to_1500_(Berger_et_al.)/02%3A_Early_Middle_Eastern_and_Northeast_African_Civilizations/2.06%3A_Sumerian_City-States https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1713534448233320889 https://www.reddit.com/r/HighStrangeness/comments/12egjeo/gods_of_the_bible_graham_hancock_talks_with_mauro/?rdt=45819 https://www.historicmysteries.com/vimana/ https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/air-force-bombshell-admits-they-can-control-weather-haarp/

