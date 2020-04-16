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COVID MATIAL LAW 2
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26 views • April 16, 2020
Part 2 of learning about martial law and who or what it pertains to.
According to article 6 of the lieber code, being in a state of national emergency, all of the Governors have lost all power. It is now in the hands of the Fed and military.
According to article 6 of the lieber code, being in a state of national emergency, all of the Governors have lost all power. It is now in the hands of the Fed and military.
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