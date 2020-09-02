© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club - Kyle Rittenhouse, Portland riots, civil war/commie revolution, etc
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • September 02, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members counter the propaganda: We discuss Kyle Rittenhouse case (Kenosha self-defense shooting - link below), Antifa/BLM Portland riots and execution of Jay Bishop (patriot), Ford Foundation funding riots, syndicalism - Marxist/commie strategy for coup/revolution, Trump's power to stop riots (link below), Big Tech censorship/manipulation of elections, DC wanting to destroy federal monuments, & oh, so much more! Controversial & politically incorrect!
TRUMP/PENCE 2020 MAGA
Recorded: Sept. 1, 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse: Shooting for Self-Defense (Lawyer's Opinion): http://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/08/kyle-rittenhouse-making-case-for-self.html
Stand Down, Kate Brown: The President's Power to Restore Order in Oregon (Lawyer's Opinion): http://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/07/stand-down-kate-brown-presidents-power.html
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author at Auriga Books. Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and Pres. of UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and JFK assassination expert.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher.
TRUMP/PENCE 2020 MAGA
Recorded: Sept. 1, 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse: Shooting for Self-Defense (Lawyer's Opinion): http://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/08/kyle-rittenhouse-making-case-for-self.html
Stand Down, Kate Brown: The President's Power to Restore Order in Oregon (Lawyer's Opinion): http://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/07/stand-down-kate-brown-presidents-power.html
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author at Auriga Books. Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and Pres. of UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and JFK assassination expert.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.