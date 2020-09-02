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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club - Kyle Rittenhouse, Portland riots, civil war/commie revolution, etc
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
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32 views • September 02, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members counter the propaganda: We discuss Kyle Rittenhouse case (Kenosha self-defense shooting - link below), Antifa/BLM Portland riots and execution of Jay Bishop (patriot), Ford Foundation funding riots, syndicalism - Marxist/commie strategy for coup/revolution, Trump's power to stop riots (link below), Big Tech censorship/manipulation of elections, DC wanting to destroy federal monuments, & oh, so much more! Controversial & politically incorrect!

TRUMP/PENCE 2020 MAGA

Recorded: Sept. 1, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse: Shooting for Self-Defense (Lawyer's Opinion): http://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/08/kyle-rittenhouse-making-case-for-self.html

Stand Down, Kate Brown: The President's Power to Restore Order in Oregon (Lawyer's Opinion): http://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/07/stand-down-kate-brown-presidents-power.html

Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author at Auriga Books. Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com Website: cynthiahodges.com.

Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and Pres. of UFOiTeam.

Brian Snoddy is an artist and JFK assassination expert.

Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.

Susan is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher.
Keywords
trumpcensorshipcurrent eventsnewscivil warsecond amendmentpoliticsself defenseantifariotblmcommunismsocialismlawkate brownportlandblack lives matterwheelerrevoutionkenoshakyle rittenhousejay bishopcounterpropagandasyndicalism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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