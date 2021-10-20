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Prions Confirmed?
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471 views • October 20, 2021
This article I just read seems to confirm it. I really hope it's not the case or otherwise we could be seeing a lot of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease very soon.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-10-viral-infections-neurodegeneration.html
https://www.dzne.de/en/about-us/uebersicht/
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Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-10-viral-infections-neurodegeneration.html
https://www.dzne.de/en/about-us/uebersicht/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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