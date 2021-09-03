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Taliban Pedophile Sex Cult Backed by Globalists to Attack Masculine Western Values
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200 views • September 03, 2021
Alex Jones exposes the pedophile sex cult of the Taliban backed by the globalists as the plan to emasculate the West ramps up ahead of the Great Reset takeover.
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