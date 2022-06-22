Dr. Larry Palevsky & Dr. Mike Yeadon: Safe & Effective? They Are LYING To You!

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Dr. Mike Yeadon: "When they told you it was safe and effective what were they doing?LYING "
Dr. Larry Palevsky: "By their own admission, this injection doesn't help with immunity or healing. It only causes harm."
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