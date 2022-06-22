Dr. Larry Palevsky & Dr. Mike Yeadon: Safe & Effective? They Are LYING To You!

Dr. Mike Yeadon: "When they told you it was safe and effective what were they doing?LYING "





Dr. Larry Palevsky: "By their own admission, this injection doesn't help with immunity or healing. It only causes harm."





#MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Luciferase #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom





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