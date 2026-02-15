BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Part 2. Scientific Properties and Studies of Shungite cleaning up radiation and preventing bee colony collapse and EMF effects on plants
For 10% off our EMF Protection Products click here: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/TENOFF/


1. Shungite Powder and Electromagnetic Radiation

2. Shungite's Effectiveness in Shielding and Absorbing Electromagnetic Waves

3. Shungite's Application in Remediation of Bee Colony Collapse

4. Effects of Electromagnetic Fields on Plant Growth and Physiology

5. Orgone Energy Devices and Their Protective Properties against EMF Toxicity

 

1. Shungite powder is often promoted for its ability to absorb or shield against electromagnetic fields, including those from microwaves, Wi-Fi, and 5G.

2. Shungite has been used in composite materials and engineered applications to exhibit high dynamic conductivity and microwave absorption, showing potential shielding properties.

3. Anecdotal reports suggest benefits of shungite in protecting bees from environmental stressors, particularly electromagnetic frequencies. Beekeepers have observed increased hive health, honey production, and reduced colony collapse disorder when using shungite-infused paints or placing shungite at hive entrances.

4. Electromagnetic fields, especially at high frequencies, can negatively impact plant physiology, affecting metabolic activity, enzyme function, and stress responses. Shungite may have a role in mitigating these effects.

5. Orgone energy devices, which incorporate shungite and other minerals, transform harmful electromagnetic frequencies into healthy, life-preserving energy, providing various benefits to the environment and living beings.

 

Incorporating shungite and other natural materials into building materials, consumer products, and agricultural practices may be a promising approach to addressing environmental and health concerns related to electromagnetic pollution.

 

 

 

 

Listen to the Audio Here on spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1DnEPKQDu0EUWVxYiOYWcS?si=J_oD6EUQQdiOz62z2OKXkA

Keywords
emfplantsbeesshungite
