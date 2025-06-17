Morning Manna - June 17, 2025 - Proverbs 3:31-35 - God's Secret is With the Righteous

In this powerful conclusion to Proverbs chapter 3, Rick and Doc examine the sobering truths found in verses 31–35. The discussion warns against envying oppressors and embracing their ways, unpacking the spiritual danger of admiration for the wicked. They teach that God's curse falls upon the house of the wicked, while His blessing rests on the just. The highlight of the study is verse 32, revealing that God shares His secret counsel only with the righteous—not with the proud or perverse. The conversation takes aim at societal envy, secret societies, and narcissistic influencers, all while emphasizing the divine reward of humility and wisdom. A deeply relevant message for today’s spiritually chaotic world.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/17/25





