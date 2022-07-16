Overhead Press 3rd Mass Work Set 155lb 6 reps at gym

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My mass Overhead Press routine. I planned 3 Work sets of 3 for 5. Knocked out 6 reps on last set. So next mass workout it's working up to 3 for 6 , 3 sets for 6 reps. Might take awhile till I get 6 reps for all 3 sets.I have 3 different routines for OHP that I cycle on a weekly basis. As always I'm drug free life long natural.